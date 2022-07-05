Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija 7 returns with double show on July 23
The Nation
- Big Brother Naija will return for its seventh season in July with a double launch show on July 23 and July 24, 2022.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Big Brother Naija is back, with N100m prize
Bella Naija:
Big Brother Naija Season 7 will Premiere with a Double Launch on July 23rd & 24th
Independent:
Big Brother Naija Returns With Season 7
Tori News:
Launch Dates Revealed As Big Brother Naija Returns With N100m Prize Money
The Nigeria Lawyer:
BBNaija 7 Returns With Double Show On July 23
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
BBNaija Returns For Season 7 With Double Launch On July 23 and 24
News Wire NGR:
Big Brother Naija is back, with N100m prize money
Pulse Nigeria:
5 reasons Big Brother Naija relationships don't last
News Breakers:
Big Brother Naija is back, with N100m prize money – Vanguard
More Picks
1
Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
2
85-year-old Nigerian-born Doctor who lied about age jailed for three years after killing mother of three in botched procedure in UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
5
Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
8 hours ago
8
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
7 hours ago
9
PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
