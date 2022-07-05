Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I stand with Buhari, Tinubu despite injustice – Amosun to defecting APC loyalists
News photo Daily Post  - Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said he would stand with President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the All

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I stand with Buhari, Tinubu despite injustice – Amosun to defecting APC loyalists Amosun said he would not stop any of his followers from achieving their political ambitions in any political party of choice. Daily Times:
I stand with Buhari, Tinubu despite injustice – Amosun to defecting APC loyalists Amosun said he would not stop any of his followers from achieving their political ambitions in any political party of choice.
Despite injustice done to me, I stand with Tinubu, Amosun tells defecting loyalists Ripples Nigeria:
Despite injustice done to me, I stand with Tinubu, Amosun tells defecting loyalists
The Trent:
'I stand with Tinubu despite injustice' - Former Gov, Amosun Declares
I stand with Buhari, Tinubu despite injustice – Amosun to defecting APC loyalists Nigerian Eye:
I stand with Buhari, Tinubu despite injustice – Amosun to defecting APC loyalists
‘I stand with Tinubu despite injustice’ – Former Gov, Amosun Declares News Breakers:
‘I stand with Tinubu despite injustice’ – Former Gov, Amosun Declares
I Stand With Tinubu, Buhari – Amosun Tells Aggrieved APC Members Naija News:
I Stand With Tinubu, Buhari – Amosun Tells Aggrieved APC Members


   More Picks
1 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 85-year-old Nigerian-born Doctor who lied about age jailed for three years after killing mother of three in botched procedure in UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 18 hours ago
5 Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 9 hours ago
7 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
9 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info