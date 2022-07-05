NSCDC gets new Commandant in Imo The Nation - Mr Matthew Ovey has assumed duty as the new Commandant, Imo Command, of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ovey took over from the erstwhile Acting Commandant, Mr Chukwuemeka Odimba, in a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%