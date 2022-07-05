Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari Eulogizes Barkindo, Outgoing Opec Secretary-General, Initiates Homecoming Reception
News photo The News Chronicle  - President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja expressed the nation’s gratitude to the outgoing Secretary-General of  Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the country.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

