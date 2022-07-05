Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yobe North: Machina alerts INEC over alleged plot to forge his resignation letter
Daily Post  - The Bashir Machina Campaign Organisation for Yobe North Senatorial District has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of an alleged

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Machina Alerts INEC over Forged Withdrawal Letter in Lawan’s Favour Sunday Aborisade in Abuja The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Machina, has This Day:
Machina Alerts INEC over Forged Withdrawal Letter in Lawan’s Favour Sunday Aborisade in Abuja The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Machina, has
Yobe North race: Machina raises alarm over plot to forge withdrawal letter Daily Trust:
Yobe North race: Machina raises alarm over plot to forge withdrawal letter
Yobe North: Machina raises the alarm over alleged withdrawal letter to INEC The Nation:
Yobe North: Machina raises the alarm over alleged withdrawal letter to INEC
Yobe North Race: Machina Raises Alarm Over Plot To Forge Withdrawal Letter Information Nigeria:
Yobe North Race: Machina Raises Alarm Over Plot To Forge Withdrawal Letter
Machina Alerts INEC Over Forged Resignation Letter To Favour Lawan Naija News:
Machina Alerts INEC Over Forged Resignation Letter To Favour Lawan
Yobe North Race: Machina Raises Alarm Over Plot To Forge Withdrawal Letter News Breakers:
Yobe North Race: Machina Raises Alarm Over Plot To Forge Withdrawal Letter


   More Picks
1 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
2 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 13 hours ago
5 Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 5 hours ago
8 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 “We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament - YNaija, 24 hours ago
10 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info