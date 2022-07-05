Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari Celebrates Nigeria's Iconic Thespian, Jimi Solanke, At 80
News photo The News Chronicle  - President Muhammadu Buhari joins the performing arts industry in celebrating one of the country’s most celebrated thespians, Jimi Solanke, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
2 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 13 hours ago
5 Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 5 hours ago
8 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 “We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament - YNaija, 24 hours ago
10 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
