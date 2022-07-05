Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate
News photo Legit  - The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned Atiku Abubakar, against dropping Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Drop Okowa, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze warns Atiku Daily Post:
Drop Okowa, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze warns Atiku
Don’t drop Okowa as running mate, Igbo youths warn Atiku, PDP The Nation:
Don’t drop Okowa as running mate, Igbo youths warn Atiku, PDP
Road to 2023: Ohanaeze Youth Council kicks against moves to drop Okowa as Atiku The Sun:
Road to 2023: Ohanaeze Youth Council kicks against moves to drop Okowa as Atiku's running mate
‘Drop Okowa And Forget Igbo Votes’ – Ohanaeze Warns Atiku The Trent:
‘Drop Okowa And Forget Igbo Votes’ – Ohanaeze Warns Atiku
Ohanaeze Youth wing warns Atiku against dropping Okowa as running mate Ripples Nigeria:
Ohanaeze Youth wing warns Atiku against dropping Okowa as running mate
Drop Okowa, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze warns Atiku Nigerian Eye:
Drop Okowa, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze warns Atiku
Ohanaeze Youth wing warns Atiku against dropping Okowa as running mate Friday Posts:
Ohanaeze Youth wing warns Atiku against dropping Okowa as running mate
Drop Okowa, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze warns Atiku See Naija:
Drop Okowa, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze warns Atiku
‘Drop Okowa And Forget Igbo Votes’ – Ohanaeze Warns Atiku News Breakers:
‘Drop Okowa And Forget Igbo Votes’ – Ohanaeze Warns Atiku
2023: Drop Okowa For Wike And Lose Our Votes - Ohanaeze Warns Atiku Naija News:
2023: Drop Okowa For Wike And Lose Our Votes - Ohanaeze Warns Atiku
Ohanaeze to Atiku: Igbo will not vote for you if… Within Nigeria:
Ohanaeze to Atiku: Igbo will not vote for you if…
Ohanaeze to Atiku: Igbo will not vote for you if… Tunde Ednut:
Ohanaeze to Atiku: Igbo will not vote for you if…


   More Picks
1 Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 “60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
6 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 “We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament - YNaija, 21 hours ago
9 "We Can Resume Tomorrow..." - ASUU Gives Update On When Strike Will End - Naija News, 18 hours ago
10 WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info