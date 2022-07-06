Post News
News at a Glance
Alleged adultery: “I won’t dance naked in the village,” woman tells court
News Diary Online
- A Trader, Sandra Iyenanye, on Tuesday approached an Igando Customary Court, seeking dissolution of the long distance marriage to her husband Mr Vestus Iyenanye. The Petitioner, a resident of No. 8,…
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
I won’t dance naked in village over adultery - Wife tells court, seeks divorce
The Nation:
I won’t dance naked in village square, woman tells court
Premium Times:
Why I won’t dance naked in village, woman tells court
Peoples Gazette:
‘I won’t dance naked for adultery,’ divorce-seeking woman tells court
The Eagle Online:
Alleged adultery: I won’t dance naked in the village, woman tells court
PM News:
Alleged adultery: “I won’t dance naked in the village,” woman tells court - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Alleged adultery: “I won’t dance naked in the village,” woman tells court
News Breakers:
Alleged adultery: “I won’t dance naked in the village,” woman tells court
More Picks
1
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
20 hours ago
3
Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
5
Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
7
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
CAN disowns Ondo Pastor, church over alleged kidnapping -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
9
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
10
Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
