Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK
News photo The Eagle Online  - The Afrobeat singer will receive the award based on outstanding and inspirational performances in the music industry.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK varsity confers honorary degree on Tiwa Savage The Nation:
UK varsity confers honorary degree on Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK Varsity Singer, Tiwa Savage, is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent on July 15th in Canterbury, England. The Punch:
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK Varsity Singer, Tiwa Savage, is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent on July 15th in Canterbury, England.
Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate From UK University Singer, Tiwa Savage, will receive an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent, on July 15th in Canterbury, England. According to the school, the honor is in ... Vanguard News:
Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate From UK University Singer, Tiwa Savage, will receive an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent, on July 15th in Canterbury, England. According to the school, the honor is in ...
Kent University to honour Tiwa Savage with honorary degree Premium Times:
Kent University to honour Tiwa Savage with honorary degree
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK University Tori News:
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK University
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK Varsity The Will:
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK Varsity
Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate from UK varsity The Street Journal:
Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate from UK varsity
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Degree From University Of Kent. Afrobeats Global:
Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Degree From University Of Kent.


   More Picks
1 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 24 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 15 hours ago
4 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
5 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
7 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info