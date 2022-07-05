Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Simi is Spotify Equal Africa artist for July

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July Vanguard News:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July The Nation:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July Peoples Gazette:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July Daily Nigerian:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July Prompt News:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July National Accord:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named as latest Spotify EQUAL Africa artist The Eagle Online:
Simi named as latest Spotify EQUAL Africa artist
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July News Verge:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named as latest Spotify EQUAL Africa artist. Mp3 Bullet:
Simi named as latest Spotify EQUAL Africa artist.
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July Odogwu Media's Blog:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July See Naija:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July
Simi Is The July Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist Anaedo Online:
Simi Is The July Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July News Breakers:
Simi named Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for July


   More Picks
1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
2 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 17 hours ago
4 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 CAN disowns Ondo Pastor, church over alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 20 hours ago
7 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
8 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
10 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info