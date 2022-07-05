Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


50 Cent Inspired My ‘Ebute Metta’ Song, Not Rihanna - Banky W Reveals
News photo Tori News  - The singer was speaking about the 2008 hit song during an episode of the ‘Afrobeats: The Backstory’ documentary tagged ‘American Dream and Local Rappers’.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Rihanna Didn’t Inspire Ebute Meta, 50 Cent Did – Banky W The Will:
Rihanna Didn’t Inspire Ebute Meta, 50 Cent Did – Banky W
Banky W Reveals 50 Cent Inspired His ‘Ebute Metta’ Song, Not Rihanna GL Trends:
Banky W Reveals 50 Cent Inspired His ‘Ebute Metta’ Song, Not Rihanna
Banky W Reveals 50 Cent Inspired ‘Ebute Metta’ Song, Not Rihanna (Video) Mojidelano:
Banky W Reveals 50 Cent Inspired ‘Ebute Metta’ Song, Not Rihanna (Video)
Banky W reveals the artist who inspired him to sing Mp3 Bullet:
Banky W reveals the artist who inspired him to sing 'Ebute Metta.'
50 Cent Inspired Me To Sing ‘Ebute Metta’ – Banky W Naija on Point:
50 Cent Inspired Me To Sing ‘Ebute Metta’ – Banky W


   More Picks
1 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
7 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 CAN disowns Ondo Pastor, church over alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info