Man finally arrives Mecca after trekking from South Africa for three years
News photo Instablog 9ja  - A man has finally arrived Mecca after trekking from South Africa for three years.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

South African Man Arrives In Mecca After Three-year Trek A South African man, has arrived in Mecca, after three years of trekking. In a video shared by Daily Trust, the man revealed that he would be trekking back after performing the hajj. The Punch:
