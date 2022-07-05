Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate moves to change Port Harcourt Law Campus to Continuous Legal Education Centre
Daily Post  - Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Tuesday advocated for a change of the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Port Harcourt campus of the Nigerian Law School to the Centre for the promotion of Continuous Legal Education in the country.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate Wants Port Harcourt Law School as Centre for Continuous Legal Education This Day:
Senate Wants Port Harcourt Law School as Centre for Continuous Legal Education
Senate tips P’Harcourt law school campus for continuous legal studies The Guardian:
Senate tips P’Harcourt law school campus for continuous legal studies
Port Harcourt Law School campus meets global standard, says Senate committee The Nation:
Port Harcourt Law School campus meets global standard, says Senate committee
Senate Wants Port Harcourt Law School, As Epicenter Of Continuous Legal Education The Nigeria Lawyer:
Senate Wants Port Harcourt Law School, As Epicenter Of Continuous Legal Education
Senate Wants Ph Law School Campus As Epicentre Of Continuous Legal Education PUO Reports:
Senate Wants Ph Law School Campus As Epicentre Of Continuous Legal Education
Senate Wants PH Law School Campus As Epicentre Of Continuous Legal Education …As Wike Conducts Committee Round Facility, State Legislative Quarters The Tide:
Senate Wants PH Law School Campus As Epicentre Of Continuous Legal Education …As Wike Conducts Committee Round Facility, State Legislative Quarters


   More Picks
1 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 24 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 15 hours ago
4 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
5 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
7 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info