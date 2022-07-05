Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking
News photo The Guardian  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised banks and other financial institutions to embrace opportunities represented in open banking to drive financial inclusion in the country.

12 hours ago
