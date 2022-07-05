Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News Verge  - Dangote Cement Plc on Tuesday launched its national consumer promotion, ‘Bag of Goodies Season 3 Promo,’ aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers.

   More Picks
1 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 24 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 15 hours ago
4 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
5 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
7 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
