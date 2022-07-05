Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss
News photo National Accord  - Mr Adewale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc, says Nigeria is losing about 20 per cent of its crude oil production to oil [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Tinubu The Herald:
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Tinubu
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss News Verge:
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss News Breakers:
Nigeria loses 20% crude production to oil thieves daily – Oando boss


   More Picks
1 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 85-year-old Nigerian-born Doctor who lied about age jailed for three years after killing mother of three in botched procedure in UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 16 hours ago
5 Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 8 hours ago
8 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 7 hours ago
9 PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info