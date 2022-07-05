Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC arraigns fake FBI director in Nasarawa
News photo The Punch  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has has arraigned a fake Director of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation,

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC arraigns fake FBI director in Nasarawa Linda Ikeji Blog:
EFCC arraigns fake FBI director in Nasarawa
EFCC Arraigns Fake FBI Director The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a fake Director of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Adamu Yahaya Jiyaba before Justice N. I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court sitting ... EFCC:
EFCC Arraigns Fake FBI Director The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a fake Director of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Adamu Yahaya Jiyaba before Justice N. I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court sitting ...
EFCC Arraigns Fake FBI Director In Nasarawa Tori News:
EFCC Arraigns Fake FBI Director In Nasarawa
EFCC arraigns fake FBI director Daily Nigerian:
EFCC arraigns fake FBI director
EFCC arraigns fake FBI director in Nasarawa News Breakers:
EFCC arraigns fake FBI director in Nasarawa
Fake FBI director arraigned in Nasarawa Within Nigeria:
Fake FBI director arraigned in Nasarawa
EFCC nabs, arraigns ‘FBI Director’ [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
EFCC nabs, arraigns ‘FBI Director’ [PHOTO]


   More Picks
1 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari Eulogizes Barkindo, Outgoing Opec Secretary-General, Initiates Homecoming Reception - The News Chronicle, 23 hours ago
4 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 21 hours ago
5 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
10 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info