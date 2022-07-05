Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tears of Joy as apostle Chibuzor gifts free house to homeless veteran actor, Aguba
News photo Vanguard News  - The General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has gifted free home to homeless veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Jideofor, popularly known as Aguba.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

