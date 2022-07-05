Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aviation: Nigeria will have a national carrier before end of 2022 – Sirika
News photo The Herald  - The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says Nigeria will have a national carrier before the end of 2022. Sirika said this at a two-day Africa Public Private Partnership Network (AP3N) Investment programme held in Abuja on Tuesday. The programme was ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Aviation: minister says Nigeria will have a national carrier before end of 2022 News Diary Online:
Aviation: minister says Nigeria will have a national carrier before end of 2022
Nigeria will have a national air carrier before end of 2022: Minister Hadi Sirika PM News:
Nigeria will have a national air carrier before end of 2022: Minister Hadi Sirika
Nigeria Air will fly before end of 2022 – Aviation Minister The News Guru:
Nigeria Air will fly before end of 2022 – Aviation Minister
Aviation: minister says Nigeria will have a national carrier before end of 2022 Prompt News:
Aviation: minister says Nigeria will have a national carrier before end of 2022
Nigeria will have a national air carrier before end of 2022: Minister Hadi Sirika News Breakers:
Nigeria will have a national air carrier before end of 2022: Minister Hadi Sirika


   More Picks
1 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 85-year-old Nigerian-born Doctor who lied about age jailed for three years after killing mother of three in botched procedure in UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 18 hours ago
5 Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 9 hours ago
7 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
9 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info