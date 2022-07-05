Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pastor offers actor Aguba free accomodation, medical treatment
News photo The Punch  - The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Chibuzor Chinyere, has offered free accomodation and medical treatment to veteran actor

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari Eulogizes Barkindo, Outgoing Opec Secretary-General, Initiates Homecoming Reception - The News Chronicle, 23 hours ago
4 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 21 hours ago
5 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
10 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
