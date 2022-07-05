Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We won't beg him - PDP BoT Member who met Governor Wike in Turkey says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Adamu Maina Waziri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees has kicked against the opposition party's decision to plead with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State

10 hours ago
We won’t beg Wike, says PDP BoT member who met Rivers Gov in Turkey Daily Trust:
We won’t beg Wike, says PDP BoT member who met Rivers Gov in Turkey
Between Atiku, Wike and the PDP The Nation:
Between Atiku, Wike and the PDP
Channels Television:
There is nothing to learn, Gov. Okowa is PDP Vice-Presidential candidate. Waziri Adamu on PDP crisis.
2023: Wike Is Desperate - BoT Member Who Met Him In Turkey Naija News:
2023: Wike Is Desperate - BoT Member Who Met Him In Turkey


1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
2 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 18 hours ago
4 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
8 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
10 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
