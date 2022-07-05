Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atletico Bilbao striker, Iñaki Williams switches international allegiance from Spain to Ghana ahead of 2022 World Cup
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Athletic Bilbao forward,  Inaki Williams has announced this switch of allegiance from Spain to Ghana with the hope of representing the country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 

17 hours ago
