Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships.
News photo This Day  - Long jumper Ese Brume and sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan top the list of 22 athletes the Athletics Federation of

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Brume, Amusan Top AFN’s 22-Man List For World Athletics Championships Complete Sports:
Brume, Amusan Top AFN’s 22-Man List For World Athletics Championships
Brume, Amusan Top AFN’s 22-Man List For World Athletics Championships Channels Television:
Brume, Amusan Top AFN’s 22-Man List For World Athletics Championships
Brume, Amusan lead Nigeria’s 22-man list to World Athletics Championships The Guardian:
Brume, Amusan lead Nigeria’s 22-man list to World Athletics Championships
AFN lists 22-man team for World Athletics Championships – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
AFN lists 22-man team for World Athletics Championships – The Sun Nigeria
Brume, Amusan lead Nigeria’s 22-man list to World Athletics Championships News Breakers:
Brume, Amusan lead Nigeria’s 22-man list to World Athletics Championships


   More Picks
1 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum - National Accord, 22 hours ago
4 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 14 hours ago
5 DMO lists N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk on NSE, FMDQ￼ - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
6 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
9 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info