News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lagos couple lose four children to midnight fire
The Punch
- A couple, Chukwudi Micheal and Bolani Micheal, have been inconsolable after losing four children to a fire that gutted their two-room apartment on Tapa Road, Oke-Oko, Isawo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
Oh No! Nigerian Couple Lose Four Children To Midnight Fire In Lagos
News Breakers:
Lagos couple lose four children to midnight fire
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Couple Lose Four Children To Midnight Fire In Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
How Lagos couple lost four children to midnight fire
More Picks
1
Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist -
Pulse Nigeria,
17 hours ago
2
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
18 hours ago
4
Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
6
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
8
CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
9
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
16 hours ago
10
Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
