Housekeeper defiles employer’s daughters, bags life imprisonment
News photo The Punch  - A housekeeper, Bright Izuchukwu, who defiled his employer’s daughters aged six and seven, was on Monday sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

