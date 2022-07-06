Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Housekeeper defiles employer’s daughters, bags life imprisonment
The Punch
- A housekeeper, Bright Izuchukwu, who defiled his employer’s daughters aged six and seven, was on Monday sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Housekeeper bags life imprisonment for defiling boss’ children
This Day:
Housekeeper Bags Life Imprisonment for Defiling Employer’s Daughters Wale Igbintade Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, in Ikeja yesterday sentenced a housekeeper, Bright Izuchu
The Street Journal:
Lagos housekeeper bags life imprisonment for defiling employer’s daughters
News Breakers:
Housekeeper defiles employer’s daughters, bags life imprisonment
Within Nigeria:
Housekeeper bags life imprisonment for defiling employer’s daughters in Lagos
More Picks
1
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist -
Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
President Buhari Eulogizes Barkindo, Outgoing Opec Secretary-General, Initiates Homecoming Reception -
The News Chronicle,
23 hours ago
4
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
21 hours ago
5
Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
7
Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
9
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
10
Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
One moment please...