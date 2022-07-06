Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fidelity Bank takes over three Discos, FG intervenes
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government on Tuesday night announced the takeover of Kano, Benin and Kaduna electricity distribution companies by Fidelity Bank Plc after the bank initiated action to take over the boards of the three Discos.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
2 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 17 hours ago
4 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 CAN disowns Ondo Pastor, church over alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 20 hours ago
7 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
8 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
10 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
