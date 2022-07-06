Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naira dips further from N422.71 to N430 per dollar
Daily Post  - The Naira has continued to decline after it recorded another big fall in the official market on Tuesday, losing 0.9 per cent to the dollar. FMDQ published data at the beginning of trading on Tuesday showed that the Nigerian Currency opened at N422.71 ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

