News at a Glance
Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday
The Punch
- Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, turned 61 on Wednesday.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Nollywood's Mofe-Damijo Turns 61
The Info NG:
Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates 61st birthday in style
Tori News:
Actor Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) Celebrates His 61st Birthday With Cute Photos
Pulse Nigeria:
Richard Mofe Damijo releases stunning photos to mark 61st birthday
News Breakers:
Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday – Punch Newspapers
Talk Glitz:
Richard Mofe Damijo Celebrates 61st Birthday With Stunning Pictures
Kemi Filani Blog:
Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates 61st birthday in style - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist -
Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
President Buhari Eulogizes Barkindo, Outgoing Opec Secretary-General, Initiates Homecoming Reception -
The News Chronicle,
23 hours ago
4
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
22 hours ago
5
Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
7
Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
9
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
10
Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
