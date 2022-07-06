Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Transfer: Lewandowski agrees three-year deal with Barcelona
News photo Daily Post  - Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has agreed a three-year contract with Barcelona. This claim was made by respected transfer expert, Fabrizio

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
4 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 9 hours ago
5 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
7 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
10 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
