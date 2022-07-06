Post News
News at a Glance
Fire Incident Claims Couple’s Four Children In Lagos State
Sahara Reporters
- According to PUNCH, the incident occurred around 1pm on Sunday, June 26, as one of the children, Jeremiah, 12, died on the spot.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lagos couple lose four children to midnight fire
Tori News:
Oh No! Nigerian Couple Lose Four Children To Midnight Fire In Lagos
News Break:
Lagos Couple Loses Four Children After Fire Guts Home
News Breakers:
Lagos couple lose four children to midnight fire
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Couple Lose Four Children To Midnight Fire In Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
How Lagos couple lost four children to midnight fire
Naija News:
Lagos Couple Heartbroken After Losing Four Children To Midnight Fire
More Picks
1
Bag Of Goodies Season 3: Dangote Cement Plans N1bn Reward For Customers -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
2
Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 day ago
3
2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
5
Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
7
Crude production loss is biggest challenge to Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss -
Champion Newspapers,
10 hours ago
8
65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother -
Vanguard News,
55 mins ago
9
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
10
Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
