Doctor couple die as fire razes home in Maiduguri
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A couple, Gidado Abubakar Auta and Amina Ahmad, both medical doctors, have died in a fire that gutted their home in Maiduguri, Borno State. 

 

It was gathered that the co

4 hours ago
