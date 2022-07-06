Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bag Of Goodies Season 3: Dangote Cement Plans N1bn Reward For Customers
News photo Leadership  - Dangote Cement Plc is set to reward customers with N1 billion in new promo.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dangote Customers to Win N1bn in New Cement Promo This Day:
Dangote Customers to Win N1bn in New Cement Promo
Dangote floats N1 billion promo to reward cement customers The Guardian:
Dangote floats N1 billion promo to reward cement customers
Dangote Cement unveils plan to create 25 millionaires monthly The Punch:
Dangote Cement unveils plan to create 25 millionaires monthly
Dangote launches Cement Promo with 32.3m gifts – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Dangote launches Cement Promo with 32.3m gifts – The Sun Nigeria
Dangote Customers To Win N1bn In New Cement Promo Independent:
Dangote Customers To Win N1bn In New Cement Promo
Dangote Cement to reward consumers with N1b in new promo The Eagle Online:
Dangote Cement to reward consumers with N1b in new promo
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo News Diary Online:
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo Prompt News:
Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo
#Dangote Cement To Reward Consumers With N1billion In New Promo The Genius Media:
#Dangote Cement To Reward Consumers With N1billion In New Promo
Dangote Cement Set to Reward Customers with N1bn in New Promo The Boss Newspapers:
Dangote Cement Set to Reward Customers with N1bn in New Promo
Dangote Customers To Win N1billion In New Cement Promo News Probe:
Dangote Customers To Win N1billion In New Cement Promo
Dangote Floats N1B to Reward Customers [How to Win] – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Dangote Floats N1B to Reward Customers [How to Win] – TechEconomy.ng
Dangote floats N1 billion promo to reward cement customers News Breakers:
Dangote floats N1 billion promo to reward cement customers
Cement: Spell Dangote, become a multi-millionaire promo begins Business Hilights:
Cement: Spell Dangote, become a multi-millionaire promo begins


   More Picks
1 Bag Of Goodies Season 3: Dangote Cement Plans N1bn Reward For Customers - Leadership, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
3 2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
5 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
7 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 10 hours ago
8 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 55 mins ago
9 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info