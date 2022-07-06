Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK PM faces parliamentary grilling after top ministers quit
News photo Vanguard News  - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in No 10 Downing Street as ministers and aides continue to quit his government in protest at his leadership.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 23 hours ago
4 Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
7 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 7 hours ago
