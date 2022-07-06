Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Falcons will make us proud again — Sports director
News photo News Verge  - George Shitta, the Taraba Director of Sports, on Tuesday said Super Falcons can make Nigeria proud again in the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, in spite of their unimpressive opening match against South Africa. It was ...

9 hours ago
