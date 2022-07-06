Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"The introduction spoiled his mood" - Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh got wrongly introduced (Video)
Gist Reel  - Afrobeat maestro, Davido has reacted after his hypeman, Special Spesh got wrongly introduced during an interview.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh was wrongly introduced during an interview (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh was wrongly introduced during an interview (Video)
Singer, Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh was wrongly introduced during an interview (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer, Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh was wrongly introduced during an interview (Video)
“The introduction spoiled his mood” – Davido hilariously reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh got wrongly introduced [Video] Gist Lovers:
“The introduction spoiled his mood” – Davido hilariously reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh got wrongly introduced [Video]
Singer, Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh was wrongly introduced during an interview (Video) Naija Parrot:
Singer, Davido reacts after his hypeman, Special Spesh was wrongly introduced during an interview (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
2 2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
6 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 10 hours ago
7 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 55 mins ago
8 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info