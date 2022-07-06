Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorist attacks: Buhari told to resign immediately or be impeached
News photo Daily Post  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Wednesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached over his alleged perennial failure to take decisive action on terrorists.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

