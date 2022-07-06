Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


His comment is why we have over 100 million Nigerians living in poverty.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate has reacted to New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso's claim that Northerners won't vote for him in the 202

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why 100 million Nigerians live in poverty — Peter Obi Daily Trust:
Why 100 million Nigerians live in poverty — Peter Obi
On bullying and presidential candidates Nigerian Tribune:
On bullying and presidential candidates
His Comment Is Why We Have Over 100 million Nigerians Living In Poverty - Peter Obi Reacts To Kwankwaso’s Claim of Northerners Not Voting For Him (Video) Tori News:
His Comment Is Why We Have Over 100 million Nigerians Living In Poverty - Peter Obi Reacts To Kwankwaso’s Claim of Northerners Not Voting For Him (Video)
Peter Obi replies Kwankwaso as the NNPP candidate says he can’t be Obi’s running mate — First Reports First Reports:
Peter Obi replies Kwankwaso as the NNPP candidate says he can’t be Obi’s running mate — First Reports
His comment is why we have over 100 million Nigerians living in poverty. Olajide TV:
His comment is why we have over 100 million Nigerians living in poverty.


   More Picks
1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 23 hours ago
4 Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
7 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info