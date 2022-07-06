Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Police Officers Are Nice Online Until You Jam Them On The Road – Mr. Macaroni
Tori News  - According to him, the police force is so nice on social media suggesting that they will severely deal with you when you meet them in person.

1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
2 Bag Of Goodies Season 3: Dangote Cement Plans N1bn Reward For Customers - Leadership, 9 hours ago
3 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
6 Tears of Joy as apostle Chibuzor gifts free house to homeless veteran actor, Aguba - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships. - This Day, 17 hours ago
10 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 12 hours ago
