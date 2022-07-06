Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You may be laughed at today but don't give up - Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Akwa Ibom pastor, Ab Isong, on Wednesday, July 6, shared words of encouragement alongside photos from his humble beginning. He wrote;"LET ME ENCOURAGE YOU TODAY! We didn't get here just by faith.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“You may be laughed at today but don’t give up” – Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings Yaba Left Online:
“You may be laughed at today but don’t give up” – Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings
No One May Believe In You But Don Tori News:
No One May Believe In You But Don't Give Up - Nigerian Pastor Writes As He Shares Photos From His Humble Beginnings
“You may be laughed at today but don’t give up” – Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“You may be laughed at today but don’t give up” – Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings
“You may be laughed at today but don’t give up” – Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings Naija Parrot:
“You may be laughed at today but don’t give up” – Nigerian pastor writes as he shares photos from his humble beginnings


   More Picks
1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
2 2023: Fuel subsidy a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
6 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 10 hours ago
7 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 56 mins ago
8 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info