Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NLC reiterates call for upward review of workers’ salaries
News Diary Online
- NLC reiterates call for upward review of workers’ salaries
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
NLC reiterates call for upward review of workers’ salaries – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
NLC calls for upward review of workers’ salaries
Prompt News:
NLC reiterates call for upward review of workers’ salaries
PM News:
NLC again calls for upward review of workers’ salaries - P.M. News
More Picks
1
I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
2
65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
3
Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
Crude production loss is biggest challenge to Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss -
Champion Newspapers,
19 hours ago
6
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
7
Many Feared Dead As Nigerian Air Force Jet ‘Accidentally’ Bombs Katsina Village -
Leaders NG,
5 hours ago
8
Two arrested for stealing Sallah ram in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
OPEC, Sylva, Kyari, IPMAN Mourn Barkindo The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday mourn -
This Day,
16 hours ago
10
Nigeria falling apart, have a Plan B – Deji Adeyanju reacts to Kuje prison break -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
