Kamala Harris calls for federal ban on assault weapons
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

   More Picks
1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 FG, banks announce take over of five electricity companies over debt since 2013 - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 UK’s finance minister, health secretary resign from Boris Johnson’s government - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
9 Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships. - This Day, 18 hours ago
10 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 13 hours ago
