Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


May Edochie seemingly agrees with comment of fan who shaded her husband, Yul Edochie and his new wife, Judy
Yaba Left Online  - May Edochie, has seemingly expressed agreement with the comment of a fan who threw jabs at her husband, Yul, and his new wife, Judy Austin.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

May Edochie Promotes Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin Information Nigeria:
May Edochie Promotes Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin
May Edochie seemingly agrees with comment of fan who shaded her husband, Yul Edochie and his new wife, Judy Naija Parrot:
May Edochie seemingly agrees with comment of fan who shaded her husband, Yul Edochie and his new wife, Judy
May Edochie Promotes A Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin Naija News:
May Edochie Promotes A Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin
May Edochie Promotes Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin News Breakers:
May Edochie Promotes Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin


   More Picks
1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
2 Bag Of Goodies Season 3: Dangote Cement Plans N1bn Reward For Customers - Leadership, 9 hours ago
3 Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
6 Tears of Joy as apostle Chibuzor gifts free house to homeless veteran actor, Aguba - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships. - This Day, 17 hours ago
10 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info