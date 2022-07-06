Oshoala, Three Super Falcons Stars Nominated For 2022 CAF Women’s POTY Award

The four Falcons players made the 30-women preliminary list ... Complete Sports - Asisat Oshoala and three of her Super Falcons teammates, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu, have been nominated for this year’s CAF Women's player of the Year award.The four Falcons players made the 30-women preliminary list ...



