Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorist Attacks At Home Won't Stop Buhari From Taking Foreign Trips, Doing Other Things – Presidency
Sahara Reporters  - Buhari would depart Abuja Wednesday (today) to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Terror attacks: Presidency justifies Buhari Vanguard News:
Terror attacks: Presidency justifies Buhari's trip to Senegal amidst outcry
‘We should never surrender to terrorists’, Presidency defends Buhari’s foreign trip Daily Trust:
‘We should never surrender to terrorists’, Presidency defends Buhari’s foreign trip
Presidency defends Buhari’s plan to travel to Senegal amidst terrorists The Street Journal:
Presidency defends Buhari’s plan to travel to Senegal amidst terrorists' attacks
Presidency justifies Buhari’s foreign trip after terror attacks The Eagle Online:
Presidency justifies Buhari’s foreign trip after terror attacks
We Will Not Give In To Terrorists - Presidency Justifies Buhari’s Foreign Trip After Terror Attacks Naija News:
We Will Not Give In To Terrorists - Presidency Justifies Buhari’s Foreign Trip After Terror Attacks
Presidency Defends Buhari Global Upfront:
Presidency Defends Buhari's Foreign Trip Amid Multiple Terrorists' Attacks, Says Nothing Will Prevent President From Fulfilling His International Obligations


   More Picks
1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships. - This Day, 21 hours ago
6 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 16 hours ago
7 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 OPEC, Sylva, Kyari, IPMAN Mourn Barkindo The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday mourn - This Day, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria falling apart, have a Plan B – Deji Adeyanju reacts to Kuje prison break - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Sofiat: Suspected ritual killers still in custody, not dead – Ogun Correctional Centre - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info