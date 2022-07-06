Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kuje prison attack: 4 inmates killed, 16 injured as 879 others escape (Update)
News Breakers  - Kuje prison attack: 4 inmates killed, 16 injured as 879 others escape (Update)

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
3 FG, banks announce take over of five electricity companies over debt since 2013 - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Ogoni Cleanup: National Assembly Summons Environment Minister | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
6 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships. - This Day, 20 hours ago
8 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 15 hours ago
9 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 OPEC, Sylva, Kyari, IPMAN Mourn Barkindo The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday mourn - This Day, 11 hours ago
