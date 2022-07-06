Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

60-year-old ex-Anambra inmate bags degree from NOUN
The Punch  - A former inmate at the Awka Correctional Centre in Anambra State, Livinus Ugwu, has bagged a degree from the National Open University of Nigeria.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

