APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Nentawe picks works commissioner as running mate Ripples Nigeria - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday picked the state’s Commissioner for Works, Pam Botmang, as his running mate in the 2023 election in the state.



