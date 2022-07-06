Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Female corps members robbed, molested as gunmen attack NYSC lodge in Akwa Ibom
News photo Legit  - On Wednesday, July 6, some female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom state were attacked, robbed and molested by unknown gunmen.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

