Attack on Kuje Prisons: Fish out all fleeing inmates, FCT minister tasks Abuja royal fathers

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Crude production loss is biggest challenge to Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Two arrested for stealing Sallah ram in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
OPM drops terms & conditions for any lady willing to marry actor, Aguba - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
OPEC, Sylva, Kyari, IPMAN Mourn Barkindo The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday mourn - This Day,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria falling apart, have a Plan B – Deji Adeyanju reacts to Kuje prison break - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Sofiat: Suspected ritual killers still in custody, not dead – Ogun Correctional Centre - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Abducted Edo Catholic priests regain freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Oshoala, Three Super Falcons Stars Nominated For 2022 CAF Women’s POTY Award - Complete Sports,
15 hours ago