Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board
News Verge  - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N22 billion for the construction of a conference hostel facility for the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board. The facility is to be located opposite the National Content building in Yenegoa, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board Daily Nigerian:
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board Pulse Nigeria:
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board Prompt News:
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board News Breakers:
FEC approves N22bn for Nigeria Content Devt Board


   More Picks
1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerians In US Lambast Buhari Government Over Scarcity Of Passport Booklets - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo, celebrates 61st birthday - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Brume, Amusan Top Nigeria’s 22-man List for World Athletics Championships. - This Day, 21 hours ago
6 Crude production loss is biggest challenge to  Nigeria’s oil & gas sector -Oando boss - Champion Newspapers, 16 hours ago
7 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 OPEC, Sylva, Kyari, IPMAN Mourn Barkindo The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday mourn - This Day, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria falling apart, have a Plan B – Deji Adeyanju reacts to Kuje prison break - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Sofiat: Suspected ritual killers still in custody, not dead – Ogun Correctional Centre - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info